Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
2593 Grassy Point Dr, #105
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

2593 Grassy Point Dr, #105

2593 Grassy Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2593 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! REGENCY PARK!!! - Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Gated First Floor Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the gated community of Regency Park in Lake Mary! SPACIOUS unit features direct access to the open screened in patio with a view of the community. CHARMING kitchen with a breakfast bar, ample amount of cabinetry and counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. One bedroom with a walk-in closet and private bath. Convenient in unit laundry area. The community has two swimming pools, exercise facility, and playground.

Conveniently located to shopping plaza's, restaurants, Seminole Walking and Biking Trail, Library, YMCA and more. Zoned for Lake Mary Elementary School, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, and Lake Mary High School. Pets negotiable per owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

