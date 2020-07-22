2593 Grassy Point Dr, #105

Amenities

Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! REGENCY PARK!!! - Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Gated First Floor Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the gated community of Regency Park in Lake Mary! SPACIOUS unit features direct access to the open screened in patio with a view of the community. CHARMING kitchen with a breakfast bar, ample amount of cabinetry and counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. One bedroom with a walk-in closet and private bath. Convenient in unit laundry area. The community has two swimming pools, exercise facility, and playground.



Conveniently located to shopping plaza's, restaurants, Seminole Walking and Biking Trail, Library, YMCA and more. Zoned for Lake Mary Elementary School, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, and Lake Mary High School. Pets negotiable per owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



No Pets Allowed



