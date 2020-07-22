2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool shuffle board bbq/grill hot tub tennis court trash valet

Great condo at the heart of Lake Mary... - Fantastic price for this cute 3-bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo in the heart of Lake Mary. Unit features a near the entrance laundry area that includes a washer and dryer. Spacious floor plan, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, a balcony and more. Valet trash service also included. Enjoy the resort style pools and hot tub, club house with a sundeck and a state-of-the-art fitness and cardio center. Freshwater lake for canoeing and a fishing pier, tennis courts, gazebo grill area and picnic station, shuffleboard and a playground for the little ones. This gated community also has an on-site carwash and laundry facility. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, dining, area attractions, beaches & easy access to I-4 and other major roads and highways. WORTH A LOOK!



(RLNE5644254)