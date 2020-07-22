All apartments in Seminole County
2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202

2548 Grassy Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2548 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
trash valet
Great condo at the heart of Lake Mary... - Fantastic price for this cute 3-bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo in the heart of Lake Mary. Unit features a near the entrance laundry area that includes a washer and dryer. Spacious floor plan, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, a balcony and more. Valet trash service also included. Enjoy the resort style pools and hot tub, club house with a sundeck and a state-of-the-art fitness and cardio center. Freshwater lake for canoeing and a fishing pier, tennis courts, gazebo grill area and picnic station, shuffleboard and a playground for the little ones. This gated community also has an on-site carwash and laundry facility. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, dining, area attractions, beaches & easy access to I-4 and other major roads and highways. WORTH A LOOK!

(RLNE5644254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202 have any available units?
2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202 have?
Some of 2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202 currently offering any rent specials?
2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202 is pet friendly.
Does 2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202 offer parking?
No, 2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202 does not offer parking.
Does 2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202 have a pool?
Yes, 2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202 has a pool.
Does 2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202 have accessible units?
No, 2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2548 Grassy Point Dr. #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
