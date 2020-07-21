All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:47 PM

232 Riverbend Dr 203

232 Riverbend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

232 Riverbend Drive, Seminole County, FL 32714

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful residence on the first floor with two bedrooms and two baths, plank style tile in all living areas and carpeted bedrooms., Galley style kitchen with black appliances (range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator approximately 3 yrs old) and large pantry. Painted in soft gray, lot of closet space, washer and dryer hookups, walk in closets, screened patio, storage closet on patio, and on site maintenance. Water, weekly pest control and assigned parking included in rental price. NO SMOKING, NO PETS.
The Reserve at Wekiva Bend is nestled under a large canopy of oak and pine trees just off SR 436, between Montgomery and SR 434. Great location to central Florida major employers and Seminole State College. We are also located in the Lake Brantley High School district. Ideal for quick trips to shopping, restaurants, central Florida's major roadways. Our community offers a large pool, assigned parking, laundry facility, weekly pest control, car wash area mail kiosk. Please call today - 407 581 9556, Ext. 1001 - to schedule your viewing of this great condo, showings only by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Riverbend Dr 203 have any available units?
232 Riverbend Dr 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 232 Riverbend Dr 203 have?
Some of 232 Riverbend Dr 203's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Riverbend Dr 203 currently offering any rent specials?
232 Riverbend Dr 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Riverbend Dr 203 pet-friendly?
No, 232 Riverbend Dr 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 232 Riverbend Dr 203 offer parking?
Yes, 232 Riverbend Dr 203 offers parking.
Does 232 Riverbend Dr 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Riverbend Dr 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Riverbend Dr 203 have a pool?
Yes, 232 Riverbend Dr 203 has a pool.
Does 232 Riverbend Dr 203 have accessible units?
No, 232 Riverbend Dr 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Riverbend Dr 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Riverbend Dr 203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Riverbend Dr 203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 232 Riverbend Dr 203 has units with air conditioning.
