232 Riverbend Dr 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Beautiful residence on the first floor with two bedrooms and two baths, plank style tile in all living areas and carpeted bedrooms., Galley style kitchen with black appliances (range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator approximately 3 yrs old) and large pantry. Painted in soft gray, lot of closet space, washer and dryer hookups, walk in closets, screened patio, storage closet on patio, and on site maintenance. Water, weekly pest control and assigned parking included in rental price. NO SMOKING, NO PETS.

The Reserve at Wekiva Bend is nestled under a large canopy of oak and pine trees just off SR 436, between Montgomery and SR 434. Great location to central Florida major employers and Seminole State College. We are also located in the Lake Brantley High School district. Ideal for quick trips to shopping, restaurants, central Florida's major roadways. Our community offers a large pool, assigned parking, laundry facility, weekly pest control, car wash area mail kiosk. Please call today - 407 581 9556, Ext. 1001 - to schedule your viewing of this great condo, showings only by appointment.