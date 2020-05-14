228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Waterfront Estate Home in Osprey Lakes!! Home offers the following: Gourmet Kitchen, Corian Counter Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances, 42" Cabinets, Breakfast Eating Area, Formal living areas with waterfront view . Large Master Suite with separate sitting room, Screened Covered Lanai, Huge Fenced Backyard, Separate AC units for each floor, Large Entertainment Room on second floor next to Master Suite, Free water supply for irrigation system, 3 Car Garage. Separate Laundry Room. Lawn Services included. Appliances included: Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Disposal. Community offers plenty of walking and biking trails, kayaking. Location offers easy access to 417& SR 434, Groceries, Shopping & Restaurants & Seminole County Schools!!