All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE

228 Osprey Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

228 Osprey Lakes Circle, Seminole County, FL 32766

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Waterfront Estate Home in Osprey Lakes!! Home offers the following: Gourmet Kitchen, Corian Counter Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances, 42" Cabinets, Breakfast Eating Area, Formal living areas with waterfront view . Large Master Suite with separate sitting room, Screened Covered Lanai, Huge Fenced Backyard, Separate AC units for each floor, Large Entertainment Room on second floor next to Master Suite, Free water supply for irrigation system, 3 Car Garage. Separate Laundry Room. Lawn Services included. Appliances included: Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Disposal. Community offers plenty of walking and biking trails, kayaking. Location offers easy access to 417& SR 434, Groceries, Shopping & Restaurants & Seminole County Schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE have any available units?
228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE have?
Some of 228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 228 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way
Casselberry, FL 32707
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Park Place
940 City Plaza Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach