All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:59 PM

2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE

2147 Nottingham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2147 Nottingham Drive, Seminole County, FL 32792

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must tour this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home located in a tucked away community just minutes from Interlachen Country Club, downtown Winter Park, Full Sail and Baldwin Park. Inside an excellent open plan provides plenty of living and entertaining space. The Kitchen is updated which features: New Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Granite Counter tops. Family Room offers laminate wood flooring, wired for surround sound, and new roof. Master bedroom is comfortable with a custom walk-in closet, updated bath with a stone vanity. Seamless glass/stone rain shower. Additional bedrooms feature walk-in closets & Ceiling fans. Fenced backyard is large with mature trees and include an open, brick paver patio. The two car garage has built in shelving and workbench island adjacent to the washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE have any available units?
2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE have?
Some of 2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr
Casselberry, FL 32707
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach