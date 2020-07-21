2147 NOTTINGHAM DRIVE

Amenities

Must tour this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home located in a tucked away community just minutes from Interlachen Country Club, downtown Winter Park, Full Sail and Baldwin Park. Inside an excellent open plan provides plenty of living and entertaining space. The Kitchen is updated which features: New Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Granite Counter tops. Family Room offers laminate wood flooring, wired for surround sound, and new roof. Master bedroom is comfortable with a custom walk-in closet, updated bath with a stone vanity. Seamless glass/stone rain shower. Additional bedrooms feature walk-in closets & Ceiling fans. Fenced backyard is large with mature trees and include an open, brick paver patio. The two car garage has built in shelving and workbench island adjacent to the washer and dryer.