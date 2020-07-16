Amenities

1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE Available 08/01/20 Longwood - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1650.00 - Spacious 2-story attached home, completely remodeled in 2018, with granite counter tops, new cabinets, bathroom fixtures, roof and appliances, tasteful tile and matching blinds throughout. Plenty of space in the eat-in kitchen and great room for separate dining areas, family room, and entertaining. Large windows provide natural light. 2 bedrooms upstairs, 1 downstairs, all with ample closet space. Additional loft area perfect for open office or sitting room. Highly desirable Seminole County schools (Longwood Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle, Lake Mary HS), less than 1 mile from Lake Mary HS and Lake Mary YMCA, convenient to both Lake Mary and Longwood, yet in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac, free from traffic and noise. Don’t want to be crammed in an apartment complex? Enjoy your private, fenced-in yard with a lake view and your own parking. Pets ok with approval! Well/septic means you save thousands/year on utilities. Property managed by homeowner. Tenants will be provided with homeowner’s cell phone and any issues that arise will be immediately and personally handled by homeowner.



Directions: From I4, Take I4 East to 434, Head East on 434 to Ronald Reagen Blvd., Head North on Ronald Reagan Blvd. to Longwood Lake Mary Road, Head North on Longwood Lake Mary Road, Turn Left onto Acorn Drive, Take first right onto Pringle Cove (cul-de-sac), Arrive at 1913 Pringle Cove



(RLNE5897273)