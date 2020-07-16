All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE

1913 Pringle Cove · (407) 378-2051
Location

1913 Pringle Cove, Seminole County, FL 32750

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1624 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE Available 08/01/20 Longwood - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1650.00 - Spacious 2-story attached home, completely remodeled in 2018, with granite counter tops, new cabinets, bathroom fixtures, roof and appliances, tasteful tile and matching blinds throughout. Plenty of space in the eat-in kitchen and great room for separate dining areas, family room, and entertaining. Large windows provide natural light. 2 bedrooms upstairs, 1 downstairs, all with ample closet space. Additional loft area perfect for open office or sitting room. Highly desirable Seminole County schools (Longwood Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle, Lake Mary HS), less than 1 mile from Lake Mary HS and Lake Mary YMCA, convenient to both Lake Mary and Longwood, yet in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac, free from traffic and noise. Don’t want to be crammed in an apartment complex? Enjoy your private, fenced-in yard with a lake view and your own parking. Pets ok with approval! Well/septic means you save thousands/year on utilities. Property managed by homeowner. Tenants will be provided with homeowner’s cell phone and any issues that arise will be immediately and personally handled by homeowner.

Directions: From I4, Take I4 East to 434, Head East on 434 to Ronald Reagen Blvd., Head North on Ronald Reagan Blvd. to Longwood Lake Mary Road, Head North on Longwood Lake Mary Road, Turn Left onto Acorn Drive, Take first right onto Pringle Cove (cul-de-sac), Arrive at 1913 Pringle Cove

(RLNE5897273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE have any available units?
1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE have?
Some of 1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE is pet friendly.
Does 1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE offer parking?
Yes, 1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE offers parking.
Does 1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE have a pool?
No, 1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE have accessible units?
No, 1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE does not have units with air conditioning.
