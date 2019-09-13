All apartments in Sarasota
258 GOLDEN GATE POINT
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:17 AM

258 GOLDEN GATE POINT

258 Golden Gate Point · (941) 993-0823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

258 Golden Gate Point, Sarasota, FL 34236
Golden Gate Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH 701 · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3031 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
Luxury living is available for an ANNUAL UNFURNISHED LEASE at this highly sought after MAJESTIC BAY condominium on GOLDEN GATE. Stunning windows and views abound in this unique PENTHOUSE. Private unit elevator Lobby. Spacious residence with 3031 sq ft of luxurious living area all with amazing panoramic views of Sarasota Bay, and the DOWNTOWN SARASOTA city skyline. Three Bedrooms all with private bathrooms, and a Den to relax. Entertaining is a delight with the picture-perfect dining area, well-equipped kitchen; and two private terraces with sparkling water views of the Sarasota Bay and Iconic Ringling Bridge. Majestic Bay resident amenities include a Bay side pool and spa area, fitness center, meeting and social rooms, a roof-top terrace. Two Car Private GARAGE. Deep Water Dock. Location is premium for walking and enjoying all of the incredible arts and culture of DOWNTOWN SARASOTA and the many exceptional shops, and restaurants of St. Armand Circle. Minutes to Lido Key Beaches. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 GOLDEN GATE POINT have any available units?
258 GOLDEN GATE POINT has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 258 GOLDEN GATE POINT have?
Some of 258 GOLDEN GATE POINT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 GOLDEN GATE POINT currently offering any rent specials?
258 GOLDEN GATE POINT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 GOLDEN GATE POINT pet-friendly?
No, 258 GOLDEN GATE POINT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 258 GOLDEN GATE POINT offer parking?
Yes, 258 GOLDEN GATE POINT does offer parking.
Does 258 GOLDEN GATE POINT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 258 GOLDEN GATE POINT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 GOLDEN GATE POINT have a pool?
Yes, 258 GOLDEN GATE POINT has a pool.
Does 258 GOLDEN GATE POINT have accessible units?
No, 258 GOLDEN GATE POINT does not have accessible units.
Does 258 GOLDEN GATE POINT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 258 GOLDEN GATE POINT has units with dishwashers.
