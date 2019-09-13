258 GOLDEN GATE POINT

Amenities

Luxury living is available for an ANNUAL UNFURNISHED LEASE at this highly sought after MAJESTIC BAY condominium on GOLDEN GATE. Stunning windows and views abound in this unique PENTHOUSE. Private unit elevator Lobby. Spacious residence with 3031 sq ft of luxurious living area all with amazing panoramic views of Sarasota Bay, and the DOWNTOWN SARASOTA city skyline. Three Bedrooms all with private bathrooms, and a Den to relax. Entertaining is a delight with the picture-perfect dining area, well-equipped kitchen; and two private terraces with sparkling water views of the Sarasota Bay and Iconic Ringling Bridge. Majestic Bay resident amenities include a Bay side pool and spa area, fitness center, meeting and social rooms, a roof-top terrace. Two Car Private GARAGE. Deep Water Dock. Location is premium for walking and enjoying all of the incredible arts and culture of DOWNTOWN SARASOTA and the many exceptional shops, and restaurants of St. Armand Circle. Minutes to Lido Key Beaches. NO PETS