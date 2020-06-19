1804 S ORANGE AVENUE

Amenities

West of trail pool home on a large maintenance-free 1/3 acre. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 2 Car Garage Home (with Parking pad) is in a PRIME Sarasota location: Only a few blocks away from Sarasota Memorial Hospital and the Hillview District, less than a mile to Downtown Sarasota, less than a mile to Southside Elementary School, and approximately 1.5 miles to the Siesta Key NORTH bridge. ~ This spacious pool home features a newer kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets, quartz counter tops, and sleek stainless steel appliances. Relax in the dedicated spaces: a central formal living room, a family room adjoining the kitchen, or the 4 season Florida room which overlooks the lanai and pool. ~ This over sized lot welcomes you with enviable mature landscaping in both the the front and back yard. Like living in your own private park. Classical elements of this home include hardwood flooring and an inviting fireplace in the living room. Young families will appreciate the highly desirable, A rated Southside Elementary. Cap your evenings with a stroll over to the intimate Hillview village which offers a fine selection of restaurants, nightlife, and shops. Ride your bike to Siesta Key, voted #1 Beach in the USA for its crystal quartz sand. Walk to SRQ and enjoy the bay front parks along with shopping & dining downtown. Young families will appreciate the highly desirable, A rated Southside Elementary. Live, work and play in the best of Sarasota! Custom Barn Door in the Master bedroom at Bath entry. This rental includes: a newly installed child pool fence, Grounds & Gutter Maintenance, Pool Maintenance, and Pest Control. This very partially furnished home is Move In Ready ! (SORRY: NO PETS AND POOL FENCE MUST STAY UP AT ALL TIMES)