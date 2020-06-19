All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 1804 S ORANGE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
1804 S ORANGE AVENUE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:30 PM

1804 S ORANGE AVENUE

1804 South Orange Avenue · (941) 323-0256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1804 South Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34239
Harbor Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2289 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
West of trail pool home on a large maintenance-free 1/3 acre. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 2 Car Garage Home (with Parking pad) is in a PRIME Sarasota location: Only a few blocks away from Sarasota Memorial Hospital and the Hillview District, less than a mile to Downtown Sarasota, less than a mile to Southside Elementary School, and approximately 1.5 miles to the Siesta Key NORTH bridge. ~ This spacious pool home features a newer kitchen with beautiful wood cabinets, quartz counter tops, and sleek stainless steel appliances. Relax in the dedicated spaces: a central formal living room, a family room adjoining the kitchen, or the 4 season Florida room which overlooks the lanai and pool. ~ This over sized lot welcomes you with enviable mature landscaping in both the the front and back yard. Like living in your own private park. Classical elements of this home include hardwood flooring and an inviting fireplace in the living room. Young families will appreciate the highly desirable, A rated Southside Elementary. Cap your evenings with a stroll over to the intimate Hillview village which offers a fine selection of restaurants, nightlife, and shops. Ride your bike to Siesta Key, voted #1 Beach in the USA for its crystal quartz sand. Walk to SRQ and enjoy the bay front parks along with shopping & dining downtown. Young families will appreciate the highly desirable, A rated Southside Elementary. Live, work and play in the best of Sarasota! Custom Barn Door in the Master bedroom at Bath entry. This rental includes: a newly installed child pool fence, Grounds & Gutter Maintenance, Pool Maintenance, and Pest Control. This very partially furnished home is Move In Ready ! (SORRY: NO PETS AND POOL FENCE MUST STAY UP AT ALL TIMES)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 S ORANGE AVENUE have any available units?
1804 S ORANGE AVENUE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 S ORANGE AVENUE have?
Some of 1804 S ORANGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 S ORANGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1804 S ORANGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 S ORANGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1804 S ORANGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1804 S ORANGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1804 S ORANGE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1804 S ORANGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 S ORANGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 S ORANGE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1804 S ORANGE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1804 S ORANGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1804 S ORANGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 S ORANGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 S ORANGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1804 S ORANGE AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle
Sarasota, FL 34243
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34238
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct
Sarasota, FL 34243
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Dog Friendly Apartments
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity