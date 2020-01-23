All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:34 PM

1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE

1179 Morningside Place · (941) 587-5667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1179 Morningside Place, Sarasota, FL 34236
Lido Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3211 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Absolutely gorgeous turnkey furnished home on Lido Shores. This turnkey furnished two story house has a whopping 3,211 square feet, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two master suites, living room/kitchen/breakfast nook combination, formal living area, laundry room with plenty of counter space and a utility sink, vaulted ceilings, three bedrooms on the first floor and one of the master suites on the second floor. The master bedroom retreat has a king sized bed, a bedroom balcony that looks out to the private pool, a separate sitting room with balcony, double walk in closets, on suite spa like bathroom with double sinks, stall shower, garden tub and water closet. The downstairs second master suite has a king sized bed, on suite bathroom with a stall shower and easy access to the first floor of the house. 1st guest bedroom has a queen sized bed and the 2nd guest bedroom has two twins. The fully equipped kitchen has stainless appliances, gas stove, breakfast table, island with seating, a walk in pantry, is wide open to the living room and has views to the outdoor kitchen and pool. The living room has a large sitting area with built in wine fridge/bar, a gas fireplace and sliders that open to the beautiful Florida outdoors and pool area. The tiled pool has an open sided cabana with an outdoor kitchen, bar seating, gas fire place and large dining area. A second outdoor yard rounds out the property. Two car garage. Lido Shores offers private beach access and is very conveniently located near St. Armand's Circle, Longboat Key and downtown Sarasota. This property is available now for a short or long term booking. Short term May through November is $7,500 per month, short term December through April is $14,000 per month. Call today as it will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE have any available units?
1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE have?
Some of 1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE does offer parking.
Does 1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE has a pool.
Does 1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The DeSota
1415 2nd St
Sarasota, FL 34236
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E
Sarasota, FL 34243
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N
Sarasota, FL 34240
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Dog Friendly Apartments
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity