1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Absolutely gorgeous turnkey furnished home on Lido Shores. This turnkey furnished two story house has a whopping 3,211 square feet, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two master suites, living room/kitchen/breakfast nook combination, formal living area, laundry room with plenty of counter space and a utility sink, vaulted ceilings, three bedrooms on the first floor and one of the master suites on the second floor. The master bedroom retreat has a king sized bed, a bedroom balcony that looks out to the private pool, a separate sitting room with balcony, double walk in closets, on suite spa like bathroom with double sinks, stall shower, garden tub and water closet. The downstairs second master suite has a king sized bed, on suite bathroom with a stall shower and easy access to the first floor of the house. 1st guest bedroom has a queen sized bed and the 2nd guest bedroom has two twins. The fully equipped kitchen has stainless appliances, gas stove, breakfast table, island with seating, a walk in pantry, is wide open to the living room and has views to the outdoor kitchen and pool. The living room has a large sitting area with built in wine fridge/bar, a gas fireplace and sliders that open to the beautiful Florida outdoors and pool area. The tiled pool has an open sided cabana with an outdoor kitchen, bar seating, gas fire place and large dining area. A second outdoor yard rounds out the property. Two car garage. Lido Shores offers private beach access and is very conveniently located near St. Armand's Circle, Longboat Key and downtown Sarasota. This property is available now for a short or long term booking. Short term May through November is $7,500 per month, short term December through April is $14,000 per month. Call today as it will not last long.