111 S. Pineapple Avenue

The hottest new Luxury rental is available in Downtown Sarasota at The Mark. The Mark is new construction and brilliantly combines Luxury Residences with Promenade shopping and dining. Located just one block South of Main, this modern 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is available for immediate occupancy. Features include an assigned parking space in the secure garage, a storage space, glass balcony rails that provide unobstructed views of the gorgeous city line. Building features are endless. Relax by the heated infinity pool, take a spin class in the spin room or catch up on the latest news in the News Room. Other wonderful amenities include a full-time concierge, package room, meeting room, grills, a catering room and a state of the art fitness facility. What more could you want, this really is resort-style living at it’s best! First and security with an approved background check required to move in. This is a one of a kind opportunity to be in the heart of Downtown Sarasota, call today to schedule a private showing.



Amenities: community fitness center, parking garage, secure building, Heated Community Pool, gas grills, catering kitchen, news room, spin room, concierge, package room, casual meeting room