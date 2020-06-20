All apartments in Sarasota
111 S. Pineapple Avenue

111 S Pineapple Ave · (941) 462-2894
Location

111 S Pineapple Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236
Main Street Merchants

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 802 · Avail. now

$5,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
The hottest new Luxury rental is available in Downtown Sarasota at The Mark. The Mark is new construction and brilliantly combines Luxury Residences with Promenade shopping and dining. Located just one block South of Main, this modern 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is available for immediate occupancy. Features include an assigned parking space in the secure garage, a storage space, glass balcony rails that provide unobstructed views of the gorgeous city line. Building features are endless. Relax by the heated infinity pool, take a spin class in the spin room or catch up on the latest news in the News Room. Other wonderful amenities include a full-time concierge, package room, meeting room, grills, a catering room and a state of the art fitness facility. What more could you want, this really is resort-style living at it’s best! First and security with an approved background check required to move in. This is a one of a kind opportunity to be in the heart of Downtown Sarasota, call today to schedule a private showing.

Amenities: community fitness center, parking garage, secure building, Heated Community Pool, gas grills, catering kitchen, news room, spin room, concierge, package room, casual meeting room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 S. Pineapple Avenue have any available units?
111 S. Pineapple Avenue has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 S. Pineapple Avenue have?
Some of 111 S. Pineapple Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 S. Pineapple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
111 S. Pineapple Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 S. Pineapple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 111 S. Pineapple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 111 S. Pineapple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 111 S. Pineapple Avenue does offer parking.
Does 111 S. Pineapple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 S. Pineapple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 S. Pineapple Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 111 S. Pineapple Avenue has a pool.
Does 111 S. Pineapple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 111 S. Pineapple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 111 S. Pineapple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 S. Pineapple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
