All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 613 E 2ND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
613 E 2ND STREET
Last updated August 13 2019 at 1:47 AM

613 E 2ND STREET

613 W 2nd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

613 W 2nd St, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This apartment has been recently remodeled from top to bottom! The kitchen has a refrigerator and range, and it also comes with a stackable washer/dryer!! It has a Spacious bedroom and bathroom. The apartment also has its own private porch out front. The rent includes water/sewer/trash and landscaping. Great location minutes from the Sanford historic district, waterfront, and Mellon Park. Close to local shopping, dining, and entertainment. A short drive to I4 and 417 toll road.
To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 E 2ND STREET have any available units?
613 E 2ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 613 E 2ND STREET have?
Some of 613 E 2ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 E 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
613 E 2ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 E 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 613 E 2ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 613 E 2ND STREET offer parking?
No, 613 E 2ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 613 E 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 E 2ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 E 2ND STREET have a pool?
No, 613 E 2ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 613 E 2ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 613 E 2ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 613 E 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 E 2ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 E 2ND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 E 2ND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology