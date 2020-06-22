5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities
Spacious Rental Townhome located in the Gated Community of Windsor Lakes. Conveniently located Minutes from the 417, Sanford International Airport, Great Shopping and Dining. This 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhome features a 1 Car Garage and Driveway, Ceiling Fans, Kitchen Island and Closet Pantry, Kitchen/Family room Combo, and Upstairs Laundry Closet. Master Suite offers Double Sinks, Separate Shower and Garden Tub, and Walk-in Closet. Enjoy the Community Swimming Pool and Playground. Appliances included: Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Disposal, Dishwasher, Washer, and Dryer. GREAT SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!!!! Grounds Maintenance, Cable and Internet included.