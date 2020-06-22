All apartments in Sanford
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:32 AM

5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE

5450 Windsor Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5450 Windsor Lake Circle, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Spacious Rental Townhome located in the Gated Community of Windsor Lakes. Conveniently located Minutes from the 417, Sanford International Airport, Great Shopping and Dining. This 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhome features a 1 Car Garage and Driveway, Ceiling Fans, Kitchen Island and Closet Pantry, Kitchen/Family room Combo, and Upstairs Laundry Closet. Master Suite offers Double Sinks, Separate Shower and Garden Tub, and Walk-in Closet. Enjoy the Community Swimming Pool and Playground. Appliances included: Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Disposal, Dishwasher, Washer, and Dryer. GREAT SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!!!! Grounds Maintenance, Cable and Internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5450 WINDSOR LAKE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
