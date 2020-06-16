521 Wilton Circle

Amenities

Gated Community. Spacious 2 bdrm / 2.5 bath Townhome w/ private patio - Beautiful 2 Story 2 bedroom / 2.5 bath Town Home located in Sanford near North Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Lake Mary Blvd. This unit has an open kitchen with appliances included, spacious floor plan, carpet throughout, large walking closet in master bedroom, also a covered private patio with a lake view. The community is gated with a pool and more. To schedule a showing or more information contact Florida Realty Investments at (407) 736-9309 or email to info@flarealtyinvestments.com!



$900.00 Rent

$900.00 Security Deposit

$100.00 Move In Processing Fee

$65.00 Application fee per person over 18



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years verifiable rental history

2 years verifiable employment history

No Evictions

Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and



No Pets Allowed



