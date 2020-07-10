520 Kays Landing Drive

Amenities
Spacious Sanford Rental Home located in the Gated Community of Kays Landing. Conveniently located minutes from the 417, I-4, Seminole Town Center, The Sanford International Airport, Great Shopping and Dining. This 2 Story Single Family home offers 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Inside Utility Room, Kitchen/Family Room Combo w/ Breakfast Nook, 2 Car Garage, Brick Paver Driveway and Entrance, Mature Landscaping, Ceiling Fans, Walk-in Closets, Covered Lanai, Fenced Back Yard, Stainless Steal Appliances, Community Pool and Playground. Master Suite offers Tray Ceiling, Double Vanities, Walk-in Closets, Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Appliances included are: Cooktop Range, Oven, Refrigerator, Disposal, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, and Dryer. GREAT SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!!!! Grounds Maintenance included in monthly rent.
Community Pool
Gated Community