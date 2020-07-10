All apartments in Sanford
Location

520 Kays Landing Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f28d1c0038 ----
Spacious Sanford Rental Home located in the Gated Community of Kays Landing. Conveniently located minutes from the 417, I-4, Seminole Town Center, The Sanford International Airport, Great Shopping and Dining. This 2 Story Single Family home offers 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Inside Utility Room, Kitchen/Family Room Combo w/ Breakfast Nook, 2 Car Garage, Brick Paver Driveway and Entrance, Mature Landscaping, Ceiling Fans, Walk-in Closets, Covered Lanai, Fenced Back Yard, Stainless Steal Appliances, Community Pool and Playground. Master Suite offers Tray Ceiling, Double Vanities, Walk-in Closets, Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Appliances included are: Cooktop Range, Oven, Refrigerator, Disposal, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, and Dryer. GREAT SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS!!!!! Grounds Maintenance included in monthly rent.

Community Pool
Gated Community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Kays Landing Drive have any available units?
520 Kays Landing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 520 Kays Landing Drive have?
Some of 520 Kays Landing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Kays Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
520 Kays Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Kays Landing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 520 Kays Landing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 520 Kays Landing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 520 Kays Landing Drive offers parking.
Does 520 Kays Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Kays Landing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Kays Landing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 520 Kays Landing Drive has a pool.
Does 520 Kays Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 520 Kays Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Kays Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Kays Landing Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Kays Landing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Kays Landing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

