GREAT 2 bdrm END UNIT townhouse! - SUPER 2 bdrm townhouse with 2.5 baths and covered/screened patio overlooking trees for privacy. End unit offers kitchen with eat on counter and spacious living room and dining room all downstairs. Living/Dining areas have new wood floors! Two bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths and brand new carpet. Microwave is counter style not installed in wall. New refrigerator being installed AND Washer and dryer included too! HOA must also approve applicants so need to plan on move-in for late January or February 1st. Make appointment asap as this will not last!!
(RLNE5723177)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 424 Wilton Cir have any available units?
424 Wilton Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 424 Wilton Cir have?
Some of 424 Wilton Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Wilton Cir currently offering any rent specials?
424 Wilton Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Wilton Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Wilton Cir is pet friendly.
Does 424 Wilton Cir offer parking?
No, 424 Wilton Cir does not offer parking.
Does 424 Wilton Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 Wilton Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Wilton Cir have a pool?
Yes, 424 Wilton Cir has a pool.
Does 424 Wilton Cir have accessible units?
No, 424 Wilton Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Wilton Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Wilton Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Wilton Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 Wilton Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)