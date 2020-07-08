424 Wilton Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

GREAT 2 bdrm END UNIT townhouse! - SUPER 2 bdrm townhouse with 2.5 baths and covered/screened patio overlooking trees for privacy. End unit offers kitchen with eat on counter and spacious living room and dining room all downstairs. Living/Dining areas have new wood floors! Two bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths and brand new carpet. Microwave is counter style not installed in wall. New refrigerator being installed AND Washer and dryer included too! HOA must also approve applicants so need to plan on move-in for late January or February 1st. Make appointment asap as this will not last!!



(RLNE5723177)