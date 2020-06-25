All apartments in Sanford
Last updated May 5 2019 at 11:53 AM

306 Belvedere Way

306 Belvedere Way · No Longer Available
Location

306 Belvedere Way, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome, Home to this Spacious townhome Centrally located - one mile from 417, 17-92, and the Sanford Airport. Highlights of this townhome includes 2 master suites, including a huge rear bedroom with office/nursery space. Plenty of storage and laundry room upstairs with washer and dryer. Carpet throughout the entire home - including the stairs! Tile in all wet areas. All stainless steel appliances - including refrigerator, range, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Beautiful screened-in porch in the back - perfect for entertaining and grilling. Low HOA fee includes the community pool, water, sewage, trash service, and all exterior maintenance. READY TO MOVE RIGHT IN!

Listing Courtesy Of C I REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Belvedere Way have any available units?
306 Belvedere Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 306 Belvedere Way have?
Some of 306 Belvedere Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Belvedere Way currently offering any rent specials?
306 Belvedere Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Belvedere Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Belvedere Way is pet friendly.
Does 306 Belvedere Way offer parking?
No, 306 Belvedere Way does not offer parking.
Does 306 Belvedere Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Belvedere Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Belvedere Way have a pool?
Yes, 306 Belvedere Way has a pool.
Does 306 Belvedere Way have accessible units?
No, 306 Belvedere Way does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Belvedere Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Belvedere Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Belvedere Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Belvedere Way does not have units with air conditioning.
