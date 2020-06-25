306 Belvedere Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome, Home to this Spacious townhome Centrally located - one mile from 417, 17-92, and the Sanford Airport. Highlights of this townhome includes 2 master suites, including a huge rear bedroom with office/nursery space. Plenty of storage and laundry room upstairs with washer and dryer. Carpet throughout the entire home - including the stairs! Tile in all wet areas. All stainless steel appliances - including refrigerator, range, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Beautiful screened-in porch in the back - perfect for entertaining and grilling. Low HOA fee includes the community pool, water, sewage, trash service, and all exterior maintenance. READY TO MOVE RIGHT IN!



Listing Courtesy Of C I REALTY



info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



