All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 305 Northlake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
305 Northlake Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

305 Northlake Drive

305 Northlake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

305 Northlake Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
2 Bed/2 Bath 2nd floor unit at Northlake Village, AVAILABLE MAY 15th! - Great condo on 2nd floor with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Sanford/Lake Mary area. Interior features include all tile and wood flooring for easy maintenance, ceiling fans, fireplace in the living room, pass-thru from kitchen into the dining area, washer and dryer included and a front screened porch.
Conveniently located between Sanford and Lake Mary, makes it easy to get any where you want to go.

COMMUNITY FEATURES: Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Tennis Court, Racquetball Court, Pool

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit
All Appliances
Pass-Thru to Dining from Kitchen
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Split Bedroom
Tile and Wood Flooring
Utility with Washer and Dryer
Fireplace in Living Room
Ceiling Fans
Front Screened Porch
Open Parking
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. After owner approval, applicant(s) required to pay any HOA application fees per applicant. If applicant(s) is denied or changes their mind after submitting application to HOA, NO APPLICATION FEE WILL BE REFUNDED

NO PETS ALLOWED

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5768070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Northlake Drive have any available units?
305 Northlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 305 Northlake Drive have?
Some of 305 Northlake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Northlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Northlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Northlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 305 Northlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 305 Northlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 305 Northlake Drive offers parking.
Does 305 Northlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Northlake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Northlake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 305 Northlake Drive has a pool.
Does 305 Northlake Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 305 Northlake Drive has accessible units.
Does 305 Northlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Northlake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Northlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Northlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology