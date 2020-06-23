305 Northlake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court tennis court

2 Bed/2 Bath 2nd floor unit at Northlake Village, AVAILABLE MAY 15th! - Great condo on 2nd floor with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Sanford/Lake Mary area. Interior features include all tile and wood flooring for easy maintenance, ceiling fans, fireplace in the living room, pass-thru from kitchen into the dining area, washer and dryer included and a front screened porch.

Conveniently located between Sanford and Lake Mary, makes it easy to get any where you want to go.



COMMUNITY FEATURES: Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Tennis Court, Racquetball Court, Pool



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. After owner approval, applicant(s) required to pay any HOA application fees per applicant. If applicant(s) is denied or changes their mind after submitting application to HOA, NO APPLICATION FEE WILL BE REFUNDED



NO PETS ALLOWED



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



