2838 Gipper Circle

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Come take a look at this move-in ready home in the newly built community of Reagan Pointe. Minutes form the airport, this home includes three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a first floor powder bath. There is also a open second floor bonus retreat with a rear facing 2-Car Garage. Enjoy entertaining in this open floor plan with oversized kitchen with an island for your appetizer spreads. You will love the luxurious low maintenance quartz countertops. The huge family room windows fill this home with natural light. Gorgeous wood tile flooring cover the entire 1st floor. All of your bedrooms are tucked away from the action on the second floor with your laundry room conveniently located at the top of the stairs. Retreat to your master bedroom with sitting room which offers extra space. The master bath offers a large shower with his and her sinks. This home is energy efficient. Don't wait! Come take a look and fall in love. This property wont last long!