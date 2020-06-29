2724 White Magnolia Way

Amenities

Take $200 off your first month's rent if moved in by 03/01. Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo. Enjoy the privacy of the condo in the highly desirable gated community of Arbor Lakes. Enjoy the resort style amenities which include a beautiful club house with billiard room, pool and spa, fitness center, indoor basketball court,tennis court, playground. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.



