2724 White Magnolia Way

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1220109
Take $200 off your first month's rent if moved in by 03/01. Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo. Enjoy the privacy of the condo in the highly desirable gated community of Arbor Lakes. Enjoy the resort style amenities which include a beautiful club house with billiard room, pool and spa, fitness center, indoor basketball court,tennis court, playground. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Tile flooring,Carport,Carpet,Community pool,Dishwasher,Clubhouse,Sweeping view,Gated Community,Fitness Center,Blinds,Tennis Courts
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.