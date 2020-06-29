All apartments in Sanford
2724 White Magnolia Way

2724 White Magnolia Way · No Longer Available
Location

2724 White Magnolia Way, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
pool
playground
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1220109

Take $200 off your first month's rent if moved in by 03/01. Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo. Enjoy the privacy of the condo in the highly desirable gated community of Arbor Lakes. Enjoy the resort style amenities which include a beautiful club house with billiard room, pool and spa, fitness center, indoor basketball court,tennis court, playground. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Tile flooring,Carport,Carpet,Community pool,Dishwasher,Clubhouse,Sweeping view,Gated Community,Fitness Center,Blinds,Tennis Courts
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 White Magnolia Way have any available units?
2724 White Magnolia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2724 White Magnolia Way have?
Some of 2724 White Magnolia Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 White Magnolia Way currently offering any rent specials?
2724 White Magnolia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 White Magnolia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2724 White Magnolia Way is pet friendly.
Does 2724 White Magnolia Way offer parking?
Yes, 2724 White Magnolia Way offers parking.
Does 2724 White Magnolia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 White Magnolia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 White Magnolia Way have a pool?
Yes, 2724 White Magnolia Way has a pool.
Does 2724 White Magnolia Way have accessible units?
No, 2724 White Magnolia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 White Magnolia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 White Magnolia Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2724 White Magnolia Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2724 White Magnolia Way does not have units with air conditioning.
