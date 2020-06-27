2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Live the good life in Florida in a beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a two car garage and a fully fenced in backyard! Entertaining friends and family in this home will be wonderful. It is open, spacious, and tastefully remodeled. Rooms are large with lots of windows for plenty of light! Everything in the kitchen is new from the white kitchen cabinets, to the stainless steel appliances, and the quartz counter tops. The laundry room is large enough to also serve as a multipurpose area and opens onto the rear entry garage. The Family room is not only a large open room with lots of windows, it also has a full wall of closets! Storage will not be a problem in this home. Location is great, too. You are a short bike ride, or walk to the Historic Downtown Sanford area where you can walk along Lake Monroe or drop by with fabulous dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Start living the good life in FLORIDA with your own little slice of heaven.