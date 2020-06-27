All apartments in Sanford
Last updated May 17 2020 at 6:48 AM

2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE

2418 Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2418 Myrtle Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live the good life in Florida in a beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a two car garage and a fully fenced in backyard! Entertaining friends and family in this home will be wonderful. It is open, spacious, and tastefully remodeled. Rooms are large with lots of windows for plenty of light! Everything in the kitchen is new from the white kitchen cabinets, to the stainless steel appliances, and the quartz counter tops. The laundry room is large enough to also serve as a multipurpose area and opens onto the rear entry garage. The Family room is not only a large open room with lots of windows, it also has a full wall of closets! Storage will not be a problem in this home. Location is great, too. You are a short bike ride, or walk to the Historic Downtown Sanford area where you can walk along Lake Monroe or drop by with fabulous dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Start living the good life in FLORIDA with your own little slice of heaven.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE have any available units?
2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE have?
Some of 2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2418 S MYRTLE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

