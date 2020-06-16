All apartments in Sanford
Last updated February 15 2020

2210 Windsor Lake Circle

2210 Windsor Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Windsor Lake Circle, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
internet access
Listing Agent: Elizabeth Brito 321-368-1285 ebrito414@gmail.com - Just in time to celebrate the New Year in your New Home! Come check out this cozy yet spacious Townhome for Rent AVAILABLE NOW in the greater Sanford area. Great location near many local shops, restaurants, and the highway 417 is right next to you making it convenient for you to get to where you need to go! The Gated community offers a playground, pool, basic Internet AND Cable!! On the first floor of your unit you will be welcomed by a great open floor plan, walk in and view your dining/living and kitchen areas. Beautiful island kitchen giving you plenty of space! Additional half bath and room downstairs which can be used as office/den or even a 4th bedroom! Upstairs you will find the large Master Bedroom with en suite bathroom providing a spacious walk in closet as well. Take a walk across the hall to find 2 additional bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry room, washer and dryer already hooked in place! This unit has some partial furnishings making it EVEN MORE convenient for its new tenant! Let it be you! Renters insurance required.
Additional Office room downstairs, could be used as 4th bedroom.
-Combo to lockbox to be opened only be Realtor.
-No passed evictions
-1st month and Security deposit will be collected prior to start of lease. Security deposit to held by LRPM Regions Bank, Celebration FL
-Lease fee of $45 charged to the tenant.
-Smoking is NOT allowed inside.
-Pet fee $250 refundable if no damage.

(RLNE5409549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Windsor Lake Circle have any available units?
2210 Windsor Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2210 Windsor Lake Circle have?
Some of 2210 Windsor Lake Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Windsor Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Windsor Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Windsor Lake Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Windsor Lake Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Windsor Lake Circle offer parking?
No, 2210 Windsor Lake Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2210 Windsor Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 Windsor Lake Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Windsor Lake Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2210 Windsor Lake Circle has a pool.
Does 2210 Windsor Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 2210 Windsor Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Windsor Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Windsor Lake Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Windsor Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Windsor Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

