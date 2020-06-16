2210 Windsor Lake Circle

Amenities

Listing Agent: Elizabeth Brito 321-368-1285 ebrito414@gmail.com - Just in time to celebrate the New Year in your New Home! Come check out this cozy yet spacious Townhome for Rent AVAILABLE NOW in the greater Sanford area. Great location near many local shops, restaurants, and the highway 417 is right next to you making it convenient for you to get to where you need to go! The Gated community offers a playground, pool, basic Internet AND Cable!! On the first floor of your unit you will be welcomed by a great open floor plan, walk in and view your dining/living and kitchen areas. Beautiful island kitchen giving you plenty of space! Additional half bath and room downstairs which can be used as office/den or even a 4th bedroom! Upstairs you will find the large Master Bedroom with en suite bathroom providing a spacious walk in closet as well. Take a walk across the hall to find 2 additional bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry room, washer and dryer already hooked in place! This unit has some partial furnishings making it EVEN MORE convenient for its new tenant! Let it be you! Renters insurance required.

Additional Office room downstairs, could be used as 4th bedroom.

-Combo to lockbox to be opened only be Realtor.

-No passed evictions

-1st month and Security deposit will be collected prior to start of lease. Security deposit to held by LRPM Regions Bank, Celebration FL

-Lease fee of $45 charged to the tenant.

-Smoking is NOT allowed inside.

-Pet fee $250 refundable if no damage.



(RLNE5409549)