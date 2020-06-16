All apartments in Sanford
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

206 Clydesdale Circle

206 Clydesdale Circle · No Longer Available
Location

206 Clydesdale Circle, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
206 Clydesdale Circle Available 08/03/20 SPACIOUS 4/2.5 Two Story HOME IN GATED BAKERS CROSSING! - GET IN BEFORE SCHOOL STARTS!!!! ENJOY THIS SPACIOUS 2 STORY HOME WITH LOTS OF EXTRAS IN GATED COMMUNITY!

This community is always very popular as it is close to 417 and major stores, restaurants and malls and just off E. Lake Mary Blvd. This 2 story homes has 4 Bedroom and two and a half baths, plus a loft area. Bakers Crossing is a small gated community with lots of mature trees. A suburb or Orlando, Sanford is located 30 minutes from downtown Orlando and 30 minutes from the beach.

This beautiful two-story home is light, bright and airy with lots of windows and vaulted ceilings! The open Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range/stove, microwave and dishwasher. There is an island which overlooks the Breakfast Area and large Great Room. Neutral colors throughout to match with your decor. The kitchen and baths in this house are tiled with neutral color tiling. The master suite is downstairs with a nice size master bath, all the other three bedrooms are up as well as a loft area. Downstairs you also have a half bath, separate laundry room with w/d hookups. Lots of closet space in this home, ceiling fans in most rooms for cooling on the hot summer days. Two car garage with an opener as well as a sprinkler system. This community is gated with a community pool and playground.

3 VEHICLES MAX

In addition to Jander Group application, the applicants will need to go through an HOA Approval per adult with a $75 application fee and may take up to one month for approval.

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher. #35301

(RLNE3424387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

