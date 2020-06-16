Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

206 Clydesdale Circle Available 08/03/20 SPACIOUS 4/2.5 Two Story HOME IN GATED BAKERS CROSSING! - GET IN BEFORE SCHOOL STARTS!!!! ENJOY THIS SPACIOUS 2 STORY HOME WITH LOTS OF EXTRAS IN GATED COMMUNITY!



This community is always very popular as it is close to 417 and major stores, restaurants and malls and just off E. Lake Mary Blvd. This 2 story homes has 4 Bedroom and two and a half baths, plus a loft area. Bakers Crossing is a small gated community with lots of mature trees. A suburb or Orlando, Sanford is located 30 minutes from downtown Orlando and 30 minutes from the beach.



This beautiful two-story home is light, bright and airy with lots of windows and vaulted ceilings! The open Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range/stove, microwave and dishwasher. There is an island which overlooks the Breakfast Area and large Great Room. Neutral colors throughout to match with your decor. The kitchen and baths in this house are tiled with neutral color tiling. The master suite is downstairs with a nice size master bath, all the other three bedrooms are up as well as a loft area. Downstairs you also have a half bath, separate laundry room with w/d hookups. Lots of closet space in this home, ceiling fans in most rooms for cooling on the hot summer days. Two car garage with an opener as well as a sprinkler system. This community is gated with a community pool and playground.



3 VEHICLES MAX



In addition to Jander Group application, the applicants will need to go through an HOA Approval per adult with a $75 application fee and may take up to one month for approval.



There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.



