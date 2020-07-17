1601 Terrace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This spacious townhome is an end unit with a large yard on the side and a fenced in patio in back. Updated cabinets and counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. There is tile floor throughout the first floor and carpet upstairs. The living room french doors bring in tons of natural light in the family room. Private storage closet on the patio for added space. Laundry room inside the kitchen with hookups for full size washer & dryer (not included).

Woodmere Terrace is located near Downtown Sanford Marina, St.John's River, Central Florida Zoo, Seminole Town Center Mall, I-4 and SR 417.



Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.