Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

1601 Terrace Drive

1601 Terrace Drive · (321) 244-2542
Location

1601 Terrace Drive, Sanford, FL 32773

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This spacious townhome is an end unit with a large yard on the side and a fenced in patio in back. Updated cabinets and counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. There is tile floor throughout the first floor and carpet upstairs. The living room french doors bring in tons of natural light in the family room. Private storage closet on the patio for added space. Laundry room inside the kitchen with hookups for full size washer & dryer (not included).
Woodmere Terrace is located near Downtown Sanford Marina, St.John's River, Central Florida Zoo, Seminole Town Center Mall, I-4 and SR 417.

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, clean eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Terrace Drive have any available units?
1601 Terrace Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1601 Terrace Drive have?
Some of 1601 Terrace Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Terrace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 1601 Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 Terrace Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 1601 Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 1601 Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Terrace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Terrace Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1601 Terrace Drive has units with air conditioning.
