Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
1507 Travertine Terrace
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

1507 Travertine Terrace

1507 Travertine Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Travertine Terrace, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
1507 Travertine Terrace Available 02/15/20 Gorgeous Two Story Townhome in Greystone Available Mid-February! - Two story town home in Greystone with screened lanai and water view! Bright and spacious floor plan with separate living/dining room, bar seating with solid surface counter tops in kitchen, new appliances, huge pantry and breakfast nook. Washer dryer hookup in laundry room, two-car garage. Second story has a fantastic built-in desk, three bedrooms and good closet space. Master bath has separate shower, soaking tub, separate vanities, linen closet. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet and the water view. Amenities include clubhouse, fitness, pool, tot playground. Perfect location close to I-4, restaurants, Colonial Town Park & Seminole Towne Center. Grounds Care Included... SORRY NO PETS!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3764389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Travertine Terrace have any available units?
1507 Travertine Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1507 Travertine Terrace have?
Some of 1507 Travertine Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Travertine Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Travertine Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Travertine Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1507 Travertine Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1507 Travertine Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1507 Travertine Terrace offers parking.
Does 1507 Travertine Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 Travertine Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Travertine Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1507 Travertine Terrace has a pool.
Does 1507 Travertine Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1507 Travertine Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Travertine Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 Travertine Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 Travertine Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1507 Travertine Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

