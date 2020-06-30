Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

1507 Travertine Terrace Available 02/15/20 Gorgeous Two Story Townhome in Greystone Available Mid-February! - Two story town home in Greystone with screened lanai and water view! Bright and spacious floor plan with separate living/dining room, bar seating with solid surface counter tops in kitchen, new appliances, huge pantry and breakfast nook. Washer dryer hookup in laundry room, two-car garage. Second story has a fantastic built-in desk, three bedrooms and good closet space. Master bath has separate shower, soaking tub, separate vanities, linen closet. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet and the water view. Amenities include clubhouse, fitness, pool, tot playground. Perfect location close to I-4, restaurants, Colonial Town Park & Seminole Towne Center. Grounds Care Included... SORRY NO PETS!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3764389)