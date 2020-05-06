All apartments in Sanford
1420 San Jacinto Cir

1420 San Jacinto Circle
Location

1420 San Jacinto Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom townhome-style is nestled on a conservation site in the highly desirable community of Flagship Park. Amenities within this neighborhood include a clubhouse, community pool, water and sewer, basic internet, cable, exterior wall, roof, and ground maintenance are included in HOA fees, close proximity to shopping, major roadways, Sanford International Airport, A+ schools. This beautiful contemporary townhome shows like new. Huge open floor plan. Carpet on the first floor. Lots of windows, let in natural light. All appliances are only 1 year old. Commercial fire sprinklers system. Conveniently located less than 5 minutes away from the shopping, dining, and events in downtown Heathrow-Lake Mary & Sanford. The extensive shopping & dining options at the Seminole Town Center are only 5 minutes away. Please call 218 251 1191 to schedule all showings.

(RLNE5184858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 San Jacinto Cir have any available units?
1420 San Jacinto Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1420 San Jacinto Cir have?
Some of 1420 San Jacinto Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 San Jacinto Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1420 San Jacinto Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 San Jacinto Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 San Jacinto Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1420 San Jacinto Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1420 San Jacinto Cir offers parking.
Does 1420 San Jacinto Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 San Jacinto Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 San Jacinto Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1420 San Jacinto Cir has a pool.
Does 1420 San Jacinto Cir have accessible units?
No, 1420 San Jacinto Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 San Jacinto Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 San Jacinto Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 San Jacinto Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1420 San Jacinto Cir has units with air conditioning.

