1420 San Jacinto Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom townhome-style is nestled on a conservation site in the highly desirable community of Flagship Park. Amenities within this neighborhood include a clubhouse, community pool, water and sewer, basic internet, cable, exterior wall, roof, and ground maintenance are included in HOA fees, close proximity to shopping, major roadways, Sanford International Airport, A+ schools. This beautiful contemporary townhome shows like new. Huge open floor plan. Carpet on the first floor. Lots of windows, let in natural light. All appliances are only 1 year old. Commercial fire sprinklers system. Conveniently located less than 5 minutes away from the shopping, dining, and events in downtown Heathrow-Lake Mary & Sanford. The extensive shopping & dining options at the Seminole Town Center are only 5 minutes away. Please call 218 251 1191 to schedule all showings.



(RLNE5184858)