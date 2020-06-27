All apartments in Sanford
124 Club Road
124 Club Road

124 Club Rd · No Longer Available
Location

124 Club Rd, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
124 Club Road Available 10/01/19 *** APPLICATION PENDING- DO NOT APPLY ** **2/1 in Sanford** - *** APPLICATION PENDING- DO NOT APPLY **

Cute and cozy 2/1! Located near beautiful, historic Sanford! Close proximity to I-4 and shopping. Stove, refrigerator, W/D hook-ups. Screened front patio and large carport. Laminate and vinyl flooring. Fresh paint.
Call today for more details! RV LB

**ATTENTION APPLICANTS/PROSPECTIVE RENTERS- this property was built in or prior to 1978. Please refer to the Lead-based Paint information packet located in the TENANT section of our website under FORMS. If you have any questions regarding this, please feel free to contact our rental office.**

(RLNE5126750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Club Road have any available units?
124 Club Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 124 Club Road have?
Some of 124 Club Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Club Road currently offering any rent specials?
124 Club Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Club Road pet-friendly?
No, 124 Club Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 124 Club Road offer parking?
Yes, 124 Club Road offers parking.
Does 124 Club Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Club Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Club Road have a pool?
No, 124 Club Road does not have a pool.
Does 124 Club Road have accessible units?
No, 124 Club Road does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Club Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Club Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Club Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Club Road does not have units with air conditioning.
