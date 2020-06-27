Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

124 Club Road Available 10/01/19 *** APPLICATION PENDING- DO NOT APPLY ** **2/1 in Sanford** - *** APPLICATION PENDING- DO NOT APPLY **



Cute and cozy 2/1! Located near beautiful, historic Sanford! Close proximity to I-4 and shopping. Stove, refrigerator, W/D hook-ups. Screened front patio and large carport. Laminate and vinyl flooring. Fresh paint.

Call today for more details! RV LB



**ATTENTION APPLICANTS/PROSPECTIVE RENTERS- this property was built in or prior to 1978. Please refer to the Lead-based Paint information packet located in the TENANT section of our website under FORMS. If you have any questions regarding this, please feel free to contact our rental office.**



