1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:43 AM

1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE

1181 Peralta Court · No Longer Available
Location

1181 Peralta Court, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Sanford - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1450.00 - 3/2.5, 1 Car Garage, Two Story Town Home, End Unit, Living Rom and Dining Room Combo, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher, Inside Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Included, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks, Carpet and Tile Throughout Home, Screened Patio, Gated Community with Pool, NO PETS, Year Built: 2006/ 1647 Sqft.

Directions: I-4 EAST: Take Exit 104, Merge onto Monroe Road, Continue onto Upsala Road, Turn R onto Saginaw Drive, Turn L onto Peralta Court, Turn R to stay on Peralta Court, Town Home will be on the R.

(RLNE4688608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE have any available units?
1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE have?
Some of 1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE currently offering any rent specials?
1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE pet-friendly?
No, 1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE offer parking?
Yes, 1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE offers parking.
Does 1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE have a pool?
Yes, 1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE has a pool.
Does 1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE have accessible units?
No, 1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1181 Peralta Court SEMINOLE does not have units with air conditioning.
