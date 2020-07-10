118 Meadow Blvd.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Mayfair Meadows: 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a single-car garage! Community pool. Lot\'s of nice upgrades to the house. New stove, granite counters, newly painted and more! To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 3423 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. NOTE: Separate HOA approval and application may apply. NO PETS. This home is ready for immediate move in!