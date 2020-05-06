All apartments in Sanford
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

1044 Coquina Lane

1044 Coquina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1044 Coquina Lane, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
1044 Coquina Lane Available 03/15/20 SUPER 3 bdrm townhouse! - GREAT 3/2.5 townhouse that is two story with MASTER BEDROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR and includes a 2 car garage! Laminate throughout home. Kitchen and baths are ceramic tile and stairs is carpeted so are quiet. The kitchen is open with lots of cabinets and cooking space plus breakfast bar! The dining/living areas flow together well and there is a guest bath downstairs. Washer and dryer included This awesome community is within minutes driving time to Kohl's, Seminole Mall, 417, I4 as well as the elementary school is right next door and the derby park so sweet location. There is a community pool, tot lot, fitness and rec center plus gated entrances to this highly desirable neighborhood too!

(RLNE3863140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 Coquina Lane have any available units?
1044 Coquina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 1044 Coquina Lane have?
Some of 1044 Coquina Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 Coquina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Coquina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Coquina Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1044 Coquina Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1044 Coquina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1044 Coquina Lane offers parking.
Does 1044 Coquina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1044 Coquina Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Coquina Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1044 Coquina Lane has a pool.
Does 1044 Coquina Lane have accessible units?
No, 1044 Coquina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Coquina Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1044 Coquina Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1044 Coquina Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1044 Coquina Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

