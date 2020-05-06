Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage

1044 Coquina Lane Available 03/15/20 SUPER 3 bdrm townhouse! - GREAT 3/2.5 townhouse that is two story with MASTER BEDROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR and includes a 2 car garage! Laminate throughout home. Kitchen and baths are ceramic tile and stairs is carpeted so are quiet. The kitchen is open with lots of cabinets and cooking space plus breakfast bar! The dining/living areas flow together well and there is a guest bath downstairs. Washer and dryer included This awesome community is within minutes driving time to Kohl's, Seminole Mall, 417, I4 as well as the elementary school is right next door and the derby park so sweet location. There is a community pool, tot lot, fitness and rec center plus gated entrances to this highly desirable neighborhood too!



(RLNE3863140)