Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM
2840 S A Avenue S
2840 Avenue S
·
(561) 733-4335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2840 Avenue S, Riviera Beach, FL 33404
Pleasant Heights
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit A · Avail. now
$1,300
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 3108 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 3 bedroom apartment , close to Walmart, restaurants, etc..., 10 minutes from the Beach and right on a bus route. We accept Adopt-a-Family, or other forms of housing assistance
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2840 S A Avenue S have any available units?
2840 S A Avenue S has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 2840 S A Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2840 S A Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 S A Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 2840 S A Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Riviera Beach
.
Does 2840 S A Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 2840 S A Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 2840 S A Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 S A Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 S A Avenue S have a pool?
No, 2840 S A Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 2840 S A Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2840 S A Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 S A Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2840 S A Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2840 S A Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2840 S A Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
