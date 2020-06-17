All apartments in Riviera Beach
2840 S A Avenue S.
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

2840 S A Avenue S

2840 Avenue S · (561) 733-4335
Location

2840 Avenue S, Riviera Beach, FL 33404
Pleasant Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 3108 sqft

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 3 bedroom apartment , close to Walmart, restaurants, etc..., 10 minutes from the Beach and right on a bus route. We accept Adopt-a-Family, or other forms of housing assistance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2840 S A Avenue S have any available units?
2840 S A Avenue S has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2840 S A Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2840 S A Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 S A Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 2840 S A Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riviera Beach.
Does 2840 S A Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 2840 S A Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 2840 S A Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 S A Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 S A Avenue S have a pool?
No, 2840 S A Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 2840 S A Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2840 S A Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 S A Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2840 S A Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2840 S A Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2840 S A Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

