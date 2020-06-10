9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE

Amenities

What a Great Deal! A MUST SEE! Nice 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage, END Unit Townhouse with 1565 sqf in a Nice Community "Villages of Bloomingdale". This property was built in year 2007, gives you much privacy--back to Pond and Conservation area, No back-neighbors. It has a Great Room -- Dining & Living room Combo with Laminate flooring, Large Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Microwave, Glass-top Range. Eating Space in the Kitchen. Laundry closet with Washer & Dryer in Kitchen next to the Bay window. Ceramic Tile flooring in Kitchen and all Bathrooms. Master Bedroom Suite is downstairs with Laminate floor, Walk-in Closet, Garden Tub and Separate Shower Stall. Carpets are on stairs and upstairs 2 decent-sized Bedrooms. Large 2nd Bathroom has 2 Sinks & Tub. A desk in the Hallway which can be used as a kid's computer station. The Community features Nice Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Pool. This unit is in a Gated Village. The Owner will pay Community fee for tenants to use these facilities. Just a half mile to I-75, US 301 and Bloomingdale Blvd. Ideal place for commuters to Tampa, Brandon, Downtown Tampa, Air Force Base and South Tampa. Asking rent of $1,350/m including Water/Sewer/Trash Pick-up. It's Available NOW. Hurry up! Call today for more info and showings!