Riverview, FL
9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE

9920 Carlsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9920 Carlsdale Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
What a Great Deal! A MUST SEE! Nice 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage, END Unit Townhouse with 1565 sqf in a Nice Community "Villages of Bloomingdale". This property was built in year 2007, gives you much privacy--back to Pond and Conservation area, No back-neighbors. It has a Great Room -- Dining & Living room Combo with Laminate flooring, Large Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Microwave, Glass-top Range. Eating Space in the Kitchen. Laundry closet with Washer & Dryer in Kitchen next to the Bay window. Ceramic Tile flooring in Kitchen and all Bathrooms. Master Bedroom Suite is downstairs with Laminate floor, Walk-in Closet, Garden Tub and Separate Shower Stall. Carpets are on stairs and upstairs 2 decent-sized Bedrooms. Large 2nd Bathroom has 2 Sinks & Tub. A desk in the Hallway which can be used as a kid's computer station. The Community features Nice Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Pool. This unit is in a Gated Village. The Owner will pay Community fee for tenants to use these facilities. Just a half mile to I-75, US 301 and Bloomingdale Blvd. Ideal place for commuters to Tampa, Brandon, Downtown Tampa, Air Force Base and South Tampa. Asking rent of $1,350/m including Water/Sewer/Trash Pick-up. It's Available NOW. Hurry up! Call today for more info and showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE have any available units?
9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9920 CARLSDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
