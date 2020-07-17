9828 Carlsdale Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this immaculate 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 story townhome situated in a GATED Riverview community just minutes from I-75 and the Selmon Expressway. Over 1860 square feet of living space ready for move-in. This home has so many upgrades including, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, vinyl plank flooring throughout, fresh paint, all STAINLESS APPLIANCES, upgraded kitchen cabinets, and more.

Downstairs space offers a formal living and dining room combo with a VAULTED CEILING and oversized windows makes this a bright space! Delightful kitchen with NEW STAINLESS microwave, dishwasher, and fridge. Breakfast bar that opens to the family room. Large sliding glass doors lead to covered patio and conservation view. Just off the kitchen, a full bath and spacious bedroom that would make a great space from an office. Upstairs find a laundry area equipped with a WASHER & DRYER and a split floor plan with TWO MASTER BEDROOMS both with their own en-suite bathroom and WALK-IN CLOSETS and CLOSET ORGANIZERS for maximum storage. This gated community has a swimming pool, fitness center, and playground. Easy commute to Downtown, MacDill AFB, Tampa Airport, St. Pete and Clearwater beaches. WATER, GARBAGE, LAWN SERVICE, reserved parking space included in rent. Call today to schedule your private viewing! AVAILABLE NOW!



Call Samantha Castillo-Salgado for more information at (727)488-4450 or email at samantha@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com