Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
9828 Carlsdale Dr
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:34 AM

9828 Carlsdale Dr

9828 Carlsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9828 Carlsdale Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this immaculate 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 story townhome situated in a GATED Riverview community just minutes from I-75 and the Selmon Expressway. Over 1860 square feet of living space ready for move-in. This home has so many upgrades including, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, vinyl plank flooring throughout, fresh paint, all STAINLESS APPLIANCES, upgraded kitchen cabinets, and more.
Downstairs space offers a formal living and dining room combo with a VAULTED CEILING and oversized windows makes this a bright space! Delightful kitchen with NEW STAINLESS microwave, dishwasher, and fridge. Breakfast bar that opens to the family room. Large sliding glass doors lead to covered patio and conservation view. Just off the kitchen, a full bath and spacious bedroom that would make a great space from an office. Upstairs find a laundry area equipped with a WASHER & DRYER and a split floor plan with TWO MASTER BEDROOMS both with their own en-suite bathroom and WALK-IN CLOSETS and CLOSET ORGANIZERS for maximum storage. This gated community has a swimming pool, fitness center, and playground. Easy commute to Downtown, MacDill AFB, Tampa Airport, St. Pete and Clearwater beaches. WATER, GARBAGE, LAWN SERVICE, reserved parking space included in rent. Call today to schedule your private viewing! AVAILABLE NOW!

Call Samantha Castillo-Salgado for more information at (727)488-4450 or email at samantha@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9828 Carlsdale Dr have any available units?
9828 Carlsdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9828 Carlsdale Dr have?
Some of 9828 Carlsdale Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9828 Carlsdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9828 Carlsdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9828 Carlsdale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9828 Carlsdale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9828 Carlsdale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9828 Carlsdale Dr offers parking.
Does 9828 Carlsdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9828 Carlsdale Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9828 Carlsdale Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9828 Carlsdale Dr has a pool.
Does 9828 Carlsdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 9828 Carlsdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9828 Carlsdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9828 Carlsdale Dr has units with dishwashers.
