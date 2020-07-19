9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Pool Home includes Lawn & Pool Chemicals! Current Tenant’s price due to Relocation Obligation! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath w/Vaulted Ceilings & Fenced Yard! Stacked Stone Front brings you to entry Foyer! Great Room, Kitchen & Dining Room open together with ample windows for uplifting feeling! Bonus Area next to Great Room for office furniture or Design what you need! Kitchen has Granite Counters, Breakfast Nook w/Windows! Large Breakfast Bar w/plenty of Cabinetry & Counter Space! Formal Dining Room not currently being used, so the options are yours! Master Suite has Sitting Room space, Dual Closets & En suite Master Bathroom w/Dual Sinks in Granite, Walk in Shower & separate Water Closet! Additional 2 Bedrooms are split from Master with Guest Bath also in Granite and dedicated Linen Closet. Rear Yard is Fenced w/landscaping. Yard Service includes front yard. Pool Service includes Chemicals. The home is available March 16th! Location is spectacular with easy access to 301 and I-75! Shopping & Restaurants close by!