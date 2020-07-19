All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE

9704 Laurel Ledge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9704 Laurel Ledge Drive, Riverview, FL 33569
Boyette

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Pool Home includes Lawn & Pool Chemicals! Current Tenant’s price due to Relocation Obligation! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath w/Vaulted Ceilings & Fenced Yard! Stacked Stone Front brings you to entry Foyer! Great Room, Kitchen & Dining Room open together with ample windows for uplifting feeling! Bonus Area next to Great Room for office furniture or Design what you need! Kitchen has Granite Counters, Breakfast Nook w/Windows! Large Breakfast Bar w/plenty of Cabinetry & Counter Space! Formal Dining Room not currently being used, so the options are yours! Master Suite has Sitting Room space, Dual Closets & En suite Master Bathroom w/Dual Sinks in Granite, Walk in Shower & separate Water Closet! Additional 2 Bedrooms are split from Master with Guest Bath also in Granite and dedicated Linen Closet. Rear Yard is Fenced w/landscaping. Yard Service includes front yard. Pool Service includes Chemicals. The home is available March 16th! Location is spectacular with easy access to 301 and I-75! Shopping & Restaurants close by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE have any available units?
9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9704 LAUREL LEDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
