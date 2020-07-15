All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 9535 Tocobaga Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
9535 Tocobaga Place
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

9535 Tocobaga Place

9535 Tocobaga Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9535 Tocobaga Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9535 Tocobaga Place Riverview, FL 33578 - PRICE REDUCED FOR QUICK OCCUPANCY!!! MOVE IN READY!! Landings @ Alafia - Riverview's most sought after Gated - Townhome communities! This spacious townhome includes a covered front patio and the first floor contains all 18"x 18" tiled floors that include both a formal living and dining room as well as kitchen with pantry and breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining or bar-style eating. This home comes fully adorned with stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances, Washer/Dryer, 2 Wood Faux blinds throughout, beautiful SPICE wood cabinets, upgraded wall tile and 18"x18" ceramic tile in the entire downstairs, just to name a few. The home also features an attached 1-car garage. Located off of Gibsonton Drive, Landings at Alafia is within walking distance of shopping, dining, and daily conveniences. Located less than one mile away from I-75 and Hwy 301, your new home provides easy access to the glistening waters of Apollo Beach and Tampa's best entertainment!

Enjoy community amenities including a pool and cabana, perfect for soaking up the warm Florida sunshine. Exterior maintenance, lawn maintenance, and your water and sewer are included in the HOA so you can enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle!
$75 Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters application fee per adult and $50 HOA application fee. Small pets considered with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Please contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters for more information. email: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM or text/call 813-325-2457. $1600 per month rent and $1650 security deposit. First months rent due upon approval.

(RLNE5039417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9535 Tocobaga Place have any available units?
9535 Tocobaga Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9535 Tocobaga Place have?
Some of 9535 Tocobaga Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9535 Tocobaga Place currently offering any rent specials?
9535 Tocobaga Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9535 Tocobaga Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9535 Tocobaga Place is pet friendly.
Does 9535 Tocobaga Place offer parking?
Yes, 9535 Tocobaga Place offers parking.
Does 9535 Tocobaga Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9535 Tocobaga Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9535 Tocobaga Place have a pool?
Yes, 9535 Tocobaga Place has a pool.
Does 9535 Tocobaga Place have accessible units?
No, 9535 Tocobaga Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9535 Tocobaga Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9535 Tocobaga Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRiverview 2 Bedroom Apartments
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Parking
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa