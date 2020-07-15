Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9535 Tocobaga Place Riverview, FL 33578 - PRICE REDUCED FOR QUICK OCCUPANCY!!! MOVE IN READY!! Landings @ Alafia - Riverview's most sought after Gated - Townhome communities! This spacious townhome includes a covered front patio and the first floor contains all 18"x 18" tiled floors that include both a formal living and dining room as well as kitchen with pantry and breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining or bar-style eating. This home comes fully adorned with stainless steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances, Washer/Dryer, 2 Wood Faux blinds throughout, beautiful SPICE wood cabinets, upgraded wall tile and 18"x18" ceramic tile in the entire downstairs, just to name a few. The home also features an attached 1-car garage. Located off of Gibsonton Drive, Landings at Alafia is within walking distance of shopping, dining, and daily conveniences. Located less than one mile away from I-75 and Hwy 301, your new home provides easy access to the glistening waters of Apollo Beach and Tampa's best entertainment!



Enjoy community amenities including a pool and cabana, perfect for soaking up the warm Florida sunshine. Exterior maintenance, lawn maintenance, and your water and sewer are included in the HOA so you can enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle!

$75 Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters application fee per adult and $50 HOA application fee. Small pets considered with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Please contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters for more information. email: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM or text/call 813-325-2457. $1600 per month rent and $1650 security deposit. First months rent due upon approval.



(RLNE5039417)