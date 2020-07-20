Ready for immediate occupancy. Unit is freshly painted and clean.Kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances. Has pass through window/counter that can accommodate 3 bar stools.Screened private patio that overlooks a preserve. Hoa approval in approx 7 days. Move in cost negotiable with credit score 670 and above.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9529 NEWDALE WAY have any available units?
9529 NEWDALE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9529 NEWDALE WAY have?
Some of 9529 NEWDALE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9529 NEWDALE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9529 NEWDALE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.