9529 NEWDALE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Ready for immediate occupancy. Unit is freshly painted and clean.Kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances. Has pass through window/counter that can accommodate 3 bar stools.Screened private patio that overlooks a preserve.

Hoa approval in approx 7 days.

Move in cost negotiable with credit score 670 and above.