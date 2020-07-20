All apartments in Riverview
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

9529 NEWDALE WAY

9529 Newdale Way · No Longer Available
Location

9529 Newdale Way, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Ready for immediate occupancy. Unit is freshly painted and clean.Kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances. Has pass through window/counter that can accommodate 3 bar stools.Screened private patio that overlooks a preserve.
Hoa approval in approx 7 days.
Move in cost negotiable with credit score 670 and above.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9529 NEWDALE WAY have any available units?
9529 NEWDALE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9529 NEWDALE WAY have?
Some of 9529 NEWDALE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9529 NEWDALE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9529 NEWDALE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9529 NEWDALE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9529 NEWDALE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 9529 NEWDALE WAY offer parking?
No, 9529 NEWDALE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 9529 NEWDALE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9529 NEWDALE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9529 NEWDALE WAY have a pool?
No, 9529 NEWDALE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9529 NEWDALE WAY have accessible units?
No, 9529 NEWDALE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9529 NEWDALE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9529 NEWDALE WAY has units with dishwashers.
