Riverview, FL
9519 Newdale Way #101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9519 Newdale Way #101

9519 Newdale Wy 101 · No Longer Available
Location

9519 Newdale Wy 101, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
trash valet
Projected Availability 1/1/19 | Section 8 Accepted | Renters Insurance Required | Small Pets permitted add'l fees apply | Rental Criteria | Submit Online Application

Come home to a well maintained condo in the conveniently located Villages of Bloomingdale! This condo is close to everything plus convenient access to Interstates 75 and 275, and only 15 minutes from Busch Gardens! This 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom first floor beauty boast 1150 square feet of space and is ideal for a small family, young professional, or just about anyone!! Water, sewer, and valet trash included at no additional cost to tenant.

The grounds are maintained by the HOA. Upon entry into this condo, you will be greeted by a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Tile in kitchen and wet areas and pristine white appliances including dishwasher, microwave, stove/oven and fridge! Plus kitchen has cute little breakfast bar which flows nicely into a living room dining room combination. Living room/dining room is perfect for entertaining as the large sliders from the living room, lead out onto a screened back patio which offers even more space for entertaining, or simple relaxation! Enjoy a nice size Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and private full bath. Two generously sized secondary bedrooms, and one full bath to share. The residents of the Villages of Bloomingdale enjoy the benefits of a gated entry community, professional onsite security, clubhouse, playground, fitness center, outdoor pool, and professional landscaping!

View TODAY will not last!!

Credit Approval required. Application fee is $100.00 per adult over the age of 18

HOA Approval is required for all applicants.

*HOA Application fee $85.00 per applicant group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9519 Newdale Way #101 have any available units?
9519 Newdale Way #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9519 Newdale Way #101 have?
Some of 9519 Newdale Way #101's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9519 Newdale Way #101 currently offering any rent specials?
9519 Newdale Way #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9519 Newdale Way #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9519 Newdale Way #101 is pet friendly.
Does 9519 Newdale Way #101 offer parking?
No, 9519 Newdale Way #101 does not offer parking.
Does 9519 Newdale Way #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9519 Newdale Way #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9519 Newdale Way #101 have a pool?
Yes, 9519 Newdale Way #101 has a pool.
Does 9519 Newdale Way #101 have accessible units?
No, 9519 Newdale Way #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 9519 Newdale Way #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9519 Newdale Way #101 has units with dishwashers.
