9519 Newdale Way #101

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly trash valet

Projected Availability 1/1/19 | Section 8 Accepted | Renters Insurance Required | Small Pets permitted add'l fees apply | Rental Criteria | Submit Online Application



Come home to a well maintained condo in the conveniently located Villages of Bloomingdale! This condo is close to everything plus convenient access to Interstates 75 and 275, and only 15 minutes from Busch Gardens! This 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom first floor beauty boast 1150 square feet of space and is ideal for a small family, young professional, or just about anyone!! Water, sewer, and valet trash included at no additional cost to tenant.



The grounds are maintained by the HOA. Upon entry into this condo, you will be greeted by a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Tile in kitchen and wet areas and pristine white appliances including dishwasher, microwave, stove/oven and fridge! Plus kitchen has cute little breakfast bar which flows nicely into a living room dining room combination. Living room/dining room is perfect for entertaining as the large sliders from the living room, lead out onto a screened back patio which offers even more space for entertaining, or simple relaxation! Enjoy a nice size Master Bedroom with walk-in closet and private full bath. Two generously sized secondary bedrooms, and one full bath to share. The residents of the Villages of Bloomingdale enjoy the benefits of a gated entry community, professional onsite security, clubhouse, playground, fitness center, outdoor pool, and professional landscaping!



View TODAY will not last!!



Credit Approval required. Application fee is $100.00 per adult over the age of 18



HOA Approval is required for all applicants.



*HOA Application fee $85.00 per applicant group