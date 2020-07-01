9423 SAYRE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground garage tennis court

Call today on this 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom,3-car garage home. 3015 sqft of living space. Spacious three way split plan is very functional. Large oversized corner lot. Open floor plan with family room. It features a 3-way split bedroom floor plan, with a full bath in each section. The master bedroom has an enormus walk-in closet, office space or sitting room, garden tub and separate shower, double vanity. Laundry room with W/D hookups. The backyard if fully fenced, large screened lanai. you will love Riverglens gated Riverwatch Community. Well established, with basketball court, park, playground, racquet ball and tennis courts. Close to I-75, shopping and restaurants. Sorry No Pets.