Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
9423 SAYRE STREET
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

9423 SAYRE STREET

9423 Sayer Street · No Longer Available
Location

9423 Sayer Street, Riverview, FL 33569
Riverglen of Brandon

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Call today on this 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom,3-car garage home. 3015 sqft of living space. Spacious three way split plan is very functional. Large oversized corner lot. Open floor plan with family room. It features a 3-way split bedroom floor plan, with a full bath in each section. The master bedroom has an enormus walk-in closet, office space or sitting room, garden tub and separate shower, double vanity. Laundry room with W/D hookups. The backyard if fully fenced, large screened lanai. you will love Riverglens gated Riverwatch Community. Well established, with basketball court, park, playground, racquet ball and tennis courts. Close to I-75, shopping and restaurants. Sorry No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9423 SAYRE STREET have any available units?
9423 SAYRE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9423 SAYRE STREET have?
Some of 9423 SAYRE STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9423 SAYRE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9423 SAYRE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9423 SAYRE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9423 SAYRE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 9423 SAYRE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9423 SAYRE STREET offers parking.
Does 9423 SAYRE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9423 SAYRE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9423 SAYRE STREET have a pool?
No, 9423 SAYRE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9423 SAYRE STREET have accessible units?
No, 9423 SAYRE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9423 SAYRE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9423 SAYRE STREET has units with dishwashers.

