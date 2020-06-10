9339 STONE RIVER PLACE

Amenities

Ready Now! Large 3 bedroom townhouse with 1 car garage! Brand new carpeting was just installed! Screened porch under roof & No rear neighbors! Formal Living Room plus Great Room & 1/2 Bath on 1st Floor. Upgraded kitchen with Corian Counters. All appliances to include Washer/Dryer. Master Bedroom & Walk-in Closet with Bathroom Ensuite are huge! Two additional Bedrooms and Full Bath upstairs! Rent includes water/sewer and basic cable through Spectrum in your Gated community of River Walk. Pool and Playground Amenities! Tenants cars must fit in the garage and driveway only. Guest spots for Guest cars and not for residents.