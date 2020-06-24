9321 STONE RIVER PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Lovely gated community of River Walk. Home is located in the back of the subdivision with no rear neighbors. One car garage with a large paved driveway. No carpet! Wood and tile throughout. First floor is very open and great for entertaining. Kitchen is complete with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Kitchen is open to the dining area and family room. Plantation shutters! Nice size screen lanai is perfect for relaxing. Second floor has an open area great for an office or sitting area, three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a laundry closet. Community offers a pool, picnic/BBQ overlooking the pond. Great location near the highway, shopping, restaurants and the list goes on. Must see! No pets please. Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.