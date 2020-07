Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is an opportunity for you to rent your own piece of paradise! Gated townhome in Riverview is now available for you. Tasteful neutral decor throughout, one car garage, open concept, second floor hosts 3 large bedrooms and a beautiful owners retreat. Call today if you are interested!