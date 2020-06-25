All apartments in Riverview
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE

9214 Sunnyoak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9214 Sunnyoak Drive, Riverview, FL 33569
Riverglen of Brandon

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
*** DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING rental application fees thru 5/31 so you can use that where you need it most. Other applicable fees still apply *** Welcome to this fully upgraded Riverglen beauty. From the moment you walk in and see the custom floor tiles, high ceilings, separate living room, and dining room and well-designed split floorplan you will feel immediately at home.

The upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a convenient center island, beautiful tiled backsplash comes with an abundance of soft closing wood cabinets and walk-in pantry ensure you will never lack for storage or prep space.

The master suite located in the back of the house provides plenty of space and privacy. Fall in love with the oversized luxurious master bath with dual sinks, spa-like walk-in shower with separate garden bathtub. The extra large walk-in closet has more than enough storage and shelving for clothes and more!

One front bedroom and two back bedrooms allow guests or family to have their own space for peace and quiet. The two full-sized baths are fully upgraded with granite counters, espresso cabinets and walk-in shower with an ultra-modern shower panel.

Entertain in the large family room with a wood-burning fireplace nestled in the corner. Enjoy Florida weather out on the screened in lanai or in the spacious fenced-in backyard.

Situated in a friendly community and minutes from a grocery store, bank, gas station, dry cleaner, and many other convenient necessities. Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control, is provided in the rent saving you time and money!

** Take a virtual 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=o5V8cxLjiLF&mls=1 **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE have any available units?
9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE have?
Some of 9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
