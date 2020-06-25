9214 SUNNYOAK DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

*** DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING rental application fees thru 5/31 so you can use that where you need it most. Other applicable fees still apply *** Welcome to this fully upgraded Riverglen beauty. From the moment you walk in and see the custom floor tiles, high ceilings, separate living room, and dining room and well-designed split floorplan you will feel immediately at home.



The upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a convenient center island, beautiful tiled backsplash comes with an abundance of soft closing wood cabinets and walk-in pantry ensure you will never lack for storage or prep space.



The master suite located in the back of the house provides plenty of space and privacy. Fall in love with the oversized luxurious master bath with dual sinks, spa-like walk-in shower with separate garden bathtub. The extra large walk-in closet has more than enough storage and shelving for clothes and more!



One front bedroom and two back bedrooms allow guests or family to have their own space for peace and quiet. The two full-sized baths are fully upgraded with granite counters, espresso cabinets and walk-in shower with an ultra-modern shower panel.



Entertain in the large family room with a wood-burning fireplace nestled in the corner. Enjoy Florida weather out on the screened in lanai or in the spacious fenced-in backyard.



Situated in a friendly community and minutes from a grocery store, bank, gas station, dry cleaner, and many other convenient necessities. Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control, is provided in the rent saving you time and money!



** Take a virtual 3D tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=o5V8cxLjiLF&mls=1 **