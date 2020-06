Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to a Beautiful and two-story single-family. 1873 SQ FT, 4 Bedroom plus a den upstairs, and 2 Full bathrooms and 1/2 bath. This home has been freshly painted inside and features wood flooring throughout the home, Master bedroom is downstairs with a walking closet plus an extra closet for the MR. or Mrs. Let's go upstairs you will find three more Bedroom, one bathroom plus a den for office or TV room. This home is ready to move in and easy to show just give me a call today.