All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:54 PM

7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE

7029 Colony Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7029 Colony Pointe Drive, Riverview, FL 33578
Lake St. Charles

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a covered entrance, a two-car garage, and a spacious lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a screened-in patio area for your enjoyment, and a lush-green lawn for your enjoyment on sunny days. The interior features plush carpeting, stylish tile flooring, an open layout with vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a center island. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa