7029 COLONY POINTE DRIVE

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a covered entrance, a two-car garage, and a spacious lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a screened-in patio area for your enjoyment, and a lush-green lawn for your enjoyment on sunny days. The interior features plush carpeting, stylish tile flooring, an open layout with vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a center island. Make this your home and apply today!