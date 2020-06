Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Be sure to check out this three bedroom two bath town home in St Charles Place community. Layout features a very large open living area, kitchen and half bath on lower level and 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus indoor utility on the second level. Open patio. Freshly painted. Water, sewer and trash included. Community pool. With easy access to I75 and the Selmon Expressway, it is an excellent location for commuters. Close to many stores and restaurants.

Vacant