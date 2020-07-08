6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool

Cute townhome with a front porch to welcome you! This townhome has the kitchen at the front with a closet pantry and an opening above the sink so you can visit with family and friends. The dining space is open to the living area which has sliding glass doors leading to a patio and offering a view of the woods. Energy efficient windows minimize energy costs and outside noise. A powder room is located on the first floor too. Tucked under the staircase is a storage area. Upstairs are two bedrooms, one at the front and one at the back. The bedrooms share a hall bath with tub and shower. Washer and dryer have their own room with shelfing above for storage of laundry supplies. If you're looking for a great location you'll love this townhome! Just minutes to Winn Dixie, Super Target, Home Depot, I-75, Selmon Expressway & so much more. When you're looking for some down time you can enjoy being at the pretty community pool with brick paver deck. This home has ample parking for you and your guests and is located across the street from the community mailboxes. Professionally managed. Minimum credit score 600 and this community does not allow section 8