6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET
Last updated May 4 2020

6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET

6841 Dartmouth Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

6841 Dartmouth Hill Street, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Cute townhome with a front porch to welcome you! This townhome has the kitchen at the front with a closet pantry and an opening above the sink so you can visit with family and friends. The dining space is open to the living area which has sliding glass doors leading to a patio and offering a view of the woods. Energy efficient windows minimize energy costs and outside noise. A powder room is located on the first floor too. Tucked under the staircase is a storage area. Upstairs are two bedrooms, one at the front and one at the back. The bedrooms share a hall bath with tub and shower. Washer and dryer have their own room with shelfing above for storage of laundry supplies. If you're looking for a great location you'll love this townhome! Just minutes to Winn Dixie, Super Target, Home Depot, I-75, Selmon Expressway & so much more. When you're looking for some down time you can enjoy being at the pretty community pool with brick paver deck. This home has ample parking for you and your guests and is located across the street from the community mailboxes. Professionally managed. Minimum credit score 600 and this community does not allow section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET have any available units?
6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET have?
Some of 6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET offers parking.
Does 6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET have a pool?
Yes, 6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET has a pool.
Does 6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET have accessible units?
No, 6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6841 DARTMOUTH HILL STREET has units with dishwashers.

