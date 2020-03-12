6764 WATERTON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful 1,969 htd sq ft home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a den/office and 2 car garage. Ceramic tile throughout the home with wood laminate in all bedrooms. Living room/dining room combo is visible right when you walk through your front door. The den/office is also located by the entry way. spacious master bedroom features a walk in closet and private bathroom. Hallway leads you to the other 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry room. Lovely kitchen features a breakfast bar, light cream appliances, closet pantry and a separate eating area. The kitchen opens to the family room and the slider to the porch. Wonderful back yard pond view.