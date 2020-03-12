All apartments in Riverview
6764 WATERTON DRIVE
Last updated February 25 2020 at 10:40 PM

6764 WATERTON DRIVE

6764 Waterton Drive · (813) 632-9452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6764 Waterton Drive, Riverview, FL 33578
Lake St. Charles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1969 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful 1,969 htd sq ft home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a den/office and 2 car garage. Ceramic tile throughout the home with wood laminate in all bedrooms. Living room/dining room combo is visible right when you walk through your front door. The den/office is also located by the entry way. spacious master bedroom features a walk in closet and private bathroom. Hallway leads you to the other 2 bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry room. Lovely kitchen features a breakfast bar, light cream appliances, closet pantry and a separate eating area. The kitchen opens to the family room and the slider to the porch. Wonderful back yard pond view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6764 WATERTON DRIVE have any available units?
6764 WATERTON DRIVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6764 WATERTON DRIVE have?
Some of 6764 WATERTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6764 WATERTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6764 WATERTON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6764 WATERTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6764 WATERTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6764 WATERTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6764 WATERTON DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 6764 WATERTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6764 WATERTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6764 WATERTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6764 WATERTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6764 WATERTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6764 WATERTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6764 WATERTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6764 WATERTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
