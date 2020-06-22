Home is freshly updated and sits on a nice large cul de sac lot overlooking a beautiful pond. Enjoy Beautiful sunsets in the backyard. Very open floor plan with a 2 car garage modern clean and ready for new occupants. Home is light and airy and has many windows. Make this Happy house your new home. Located in the Bloomingdale Ridge.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
What amenities does 6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT have?
Some of 6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
