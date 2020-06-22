6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Home is freshly updated and sits on a nice large cul de sac lot overlooking a beautiful pond. Enjoy Beautiful sunsets in the backyard. Very open floor plan with a 2 car garage modern clean and ready for new occupants. Home is light and airy and has many windows. Make this Happy house your new home. Located in the Bloomingdale Ridge.