Riverview, FL
6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM

6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT

6609 Northhaven Court · No Longer Available
Location

6609 Northhaven Court, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Home is freshly updated and sits on a nice large cul de sac lot overlooking a beautiful pond. Enjoy Beautiful sunsets in the backyard. Very open floor plan with a 2 car garage modern clean and ready for new occupants. Home is light and airy and has many windows. Make this Happy house your new home. Located in the Bloomingdale Ridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT have any available units?
6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT have?
Some of 6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT does offer parking.
Does 6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT have a pool?
No, 6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6609 NORTHHAVEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
