6604 Colonial Lake Drive

This 2-Story, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 2-car garage single family home is both spacious and has a well designed floor-plan and has a pond view. There is a Living Room / Dining Room combo at the front of the house and Kitchen / Family Room combo at the rear of the house. The Kitchen appliances include gas range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Nice size breakfast bar and eat-in area. Flooring is wood laminate, carpet and tile. This home also includes a laundry room, blinds and ceiling fans and screened in patio. There is one bedroom downstairs and 3 larger bedrooms upstairs. The large master bedroom (20x18) has a large walk in closet (13x8) and an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and shower stall. Another of the bedrooms also has a nice size walk in closet. Upstairs is also a bonus room (13x20). NO PETS PER OWNER. The Lake St. Charles community is built around 70-acre Lake St. Charles and has a community swimming pool, clubhouse, playgrounds. Located just off US-301 and I-75 in the heart of Riverview, this home is convenient to shopping, local restaurants and schools, and an easy commute to Tampa on the Leroy Selmon Expressway.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.