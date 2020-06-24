All apartments in Riverview
6604 Colonial Lake Drive

6604 Colonial Lake Drive
Location

6604 Colonial Lake Drive, Riverview, FL 33578
Lake St. Charles

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
This 2-Story, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 2-car garage single family home is both spacious and has a well designed floor-plan and has a pond view. There is a Living Room / Dining Room combo at the front of the house and Kitchen / Family Room combo at the rear of the house. The Kitchen appliances include gas range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Nice size breakfast bar and eat-in area. Flooring is wood laminate, carpet and tile. This home also includes a laundry room, blinds and ceiling fans and screened in patio. There is one bedroom downstairs and 3 larger bedrooms upstairs. The large master bedroom (20x18) has a large walk in closet (13x8) and an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub and shower stall. Another of the bedrooms also has a nice size walk in closet. Upstairs is also a bonus room (13x20). NO PETS PER OWNER. The Lake St. Charles community is built around 70-acre Lake St. Charles and has a community swimming pool, clubhouse, playgrounds. Located just off US-301 and I-75 in the heart of Riverview, this home is convenient to shopping, local restaurants and schools, and an easy commute to Tampa on the Leroy Selmon Expressway.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 Colonial Lake Drive have any available units?
6604 Colonial Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6604 Colonial Lake Drive have?
Some of 6604 Colonial Lake Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6604 Colonial Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6604 Colonial Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 Colonial Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6604 Colonial Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 6604 Colonial Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6604 Colonial Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 6604 Colonial Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6604 Colonial Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 Colonial Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6604 Colonial Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 6604 Colonial Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6604 Colonial Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 Colonial Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6604 Colonial Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
