6449 Cypressdale Dr

Come see this adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,151 sq ft Condo offering FRESH PAINT, NEW LAMINATE WOOD FLOODING, NEWER LIGHTING FIXTURES, CEILING FANS in all bedrooms, and more. This GREAT 1ST FLOOR UNIT offers an open floor plan with a light, clean and airy feel. The cozy kitchen comes complete with all STAINLESS STEEL appliances, CHERRY WOOD CABINETRY and a BREAKFAST BAR overlooking the very spacious dining/living areas. The SPLIT FLOOR PLAN allows for privacy with a large master suite offering a WALK-IN CLOSET, separate linen closet and on-suite master bath with tub/shower. Across the living area are 2 spacious bedrooms with a shared full bath and a laundry closet with stackable WASHER/DRYER. The private covered, SCREENED IN PATIO with no backyard neighbors is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with your morning coffee. Enjoy resort-style amenities at the CLUBHOUSE with a COMMUNITY POOL, athletic facility, playground and more. Location is great; close to the new luxurious Xtreme Xscape movie theatre, shopping, restaurants with easy access to I-75 to Brandon Mall, I-4 and Selmon Crosstown 20 min. to downtown Tampa, Channelside, Port of Tampa and MacDill Air Force Base. I-75 South takes you to great beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. RENT INCLUDES GARBAGE, SEWER, LAWN SERVICE, AND WATER. AVAILABLE NOW!



