Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
6449 Cypressdale Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 10:47 PM

6449 Cypressdale Dr

6449 Cypressdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6449 Cypressdale Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
media room
Come see this adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,151 sq ft Condo offering FRESH PAINT, NEW LAMINATE WOOD FLOODING, NEWER LIGHTING FIXTURES, CEILING FANS in all bedrooms, and more. This GREAT 1ST FLOOR UNIT offers an open floor plan with a light, clean and airy feel. The cozy kitchen comes complete with all STAINLESS STEEL appliances, CHERRY WOOD CABINETRY and a BREAKFAST BAR overlooking the very spacious dining/living areas. The SPLIT FLOOR PLAN allows for privacy with a large master suite offering a WALK-IN CLOSET, separate linen closet and on-suite master bath with tub/shower. Across the living area are 2 spacious bedrooms with a shared full bath and a laundry closet with stackable WASHER/DRYER. The private covered, SCREENED IN PATIO with no backyard neighbors is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with your morning coffee. Enjoy resort-style amenities at the CLUBHOUSE with a COMMUNITY POOL, athletic facility, playground and more. Location is great; close to the new luxurious Xtreme Xscape movie theatre, shopping, restaurants with easy access to I-75 to Brandon Mall, I-4 and Selmon Crosstown 20 min. to downtown Tampa, Channelside, Port of Tampa and MacDill Air Force Base. I-75 South takes you to great beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. RENT INCLUDES GARBAGE, SEWER, LAWN SERVICE, AND WATER. AVAILABLE NOW!

Please call (321)351-4228 or email us at leads+6625@tenantturnermail.com.

To view our available properties and more information visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6449 Cypressdale Dr have any available units?
6449 Cypressdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 6449 Cypressdale Dr have?
Some of 6449 Cypressdale Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6449 Cypressdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6449 Cypressdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6449 Cypressdale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6449 Cypressdale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6449 Cypressdale Dr offer parking?
No, 6449 Cypressdale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6449 Cypressdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6449 Cypressdale Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6449 Cypressdale Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6449 Cypressdale Dr has a pool.
Does 6449 Cypressdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 6449 Cypressdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6449 Cypressdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6449 Cypressdale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

