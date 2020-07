Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great location rent ready in the gated community of The Village of Bloomingdale in Riverview. This unit has been beautifully updated, kitchen updated with new appliances and granite countertop and tiled backsplash. Bathrooms updated, new laminate flooring except wet areas which are tiled. Nice screened in patio. Perfect for family or roommates.